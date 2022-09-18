A statewide youth advisory council is expected to release recommendations this fall on how to invest $1 million to support school and community recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The youth advisory council will lead decision making for the $1 million in pandemic recovery investment.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) this past summer appointed youth aged 15-19 to serve on the council and lead decision making for the recovery funding investment. OHA has partnered with REAP Inc. to facilitate and provide leadership development to the group.

OHA recruited high-school aged youth from across the state and received hundreds of applicants. OHA and REAP selected 20 youth representing 12 counties and 19 schools. Fifty percent of the youth represent a rural or frontier zip-code. All members of the council identify with a community disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 including communities of color, Tribal communities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ2SIA+ communities and youth involved with the child welfare system.

