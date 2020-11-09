The Oregon Legislative Emergency Board has approved more than $128 million to help Oregonians impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The approval includes funding for childcare providers, Oregonians in need of shelter, small businesses, long-term care providers and victims of domestic and sexual violence.
“This funding comes at a critical time as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Oregon," Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek said. "As winter approaches, it’s particularly important we passed additional funding to help people without permanent housing. We’ve been facing a statewide shelter emergency for some time and the pandemic has made the situation even more dire. We have a lot of work ahead of us to solve this emergency but it's an important step."
The Emergency Board approved $35 million from the state’s Emergency Fund to support the Project Turnkey Statewide Pandemic and Homelessness Response.
The Oregon Community Foundation will use funding to support the acquisition, retrofitting and potential operation of hotel and motel properties to be used as emergency shelter. This funding is in addition to $30 million the Emergency Board approved on October 23 to begin Project Turnkey in wildfire-affected areas.
The E Board also approved the following allocations from the state’s share of federal funds available through the Coronavirus Relief Fund:
- $45 million for Childcare Provider Assistance to support the increased costs facing childcare providers facing economic and operational challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- $20 million for a third grant to the Oregon Community Foundation for the Oregon Worker Relief Fund, which will make additional payments to workers who are ineligible for wage replacement payments from traditional unemployment insurance programs.
- $20 million to provide additional financial assistance to small businesses economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The board previously allocated $25.6 million for COVID-19 Emergency Business Assistance in July.
- $5 million to help cover long term care provider costs for routine COVID-19 staff testing.
- $2.4 million for one-time COVID-19 baseline testing of long term care facility staff and residents.
- $1 million to support victims of domestic and sexual violence. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a catalyst for increased domestic and sexual violence. The board previously dedicated $2 million to support victims in April.
Oregon Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) issued the following statement in response to the Oregon Emergency Board action.
“Ongoing and overlapping emergencies in Oregon have had a disproportionate impact on our marginalized and underserved communities
The action by the Emergency Board today will directly support some of our most vulnerable community members. We added funds to the Worker Relief Fund, which supports Oregonians that the federal government deliberately left out from accessing relief dollars.
We have a plan to provide housing to our growing houseless population by investing responsibly in existing facilities.We also approved measures to make certain we maximize FEMA dollars and we granted funding for additional testing capacity in locations with increased spread of COVID-19.“As Congress returns following the election,
I again call on the federal government to take further action to approve emergency relief funding for states and local governments. We need those funds now to ensure we can maintain vital services Oregonians everywhere rely on.”
