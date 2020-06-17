Across the state, the number of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases has risen sharply over the past few weeks as the state slowly reopens county economies and social settings.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 278 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 16. That is the highest one day case record since the pandemic began in March in Oregon.
As of Tuesday, there 6,098 confirmed or presumptive cases of the vius in Oregon.
The OHA also reported COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 182.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (21), Crook (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (8), Lane (1), Lincoln (17), Marion (22), Morrow (2), Multnomah (42), Umatilla (1), Union (119), Wasco (1), Washington (37), Yamhill (2).
Columbia County Health Department reported a total of 22 cases on June 16. The county’s COVID-19 case count had been holding steady for several weeks at 10 cases and began to increase as more testing became available and more counties reopened.
Columbia County Health officials told The Chronicle in an earlier published article that because of Columbia County’s comparably low rate of COVID-19 cases, there may be public complacency. That is especially concerning, they said, because there is a large number of people, an estimated 70 percent, who regularly move back and forth between Columbia County and Washington and Multnomah counties, two of the areas with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.
“Our biggest fear is that people feel a false sense of security,” Columbia County Health Officer Joe Skariah said. “The virus does not recognize county or state lines.”
The Chronicle asked Columbia County Health Director Michael Paul if there is a significant spike in COVID-19 confirmed and presumptive cases in Columbia County, would that mean another step back and another shutdown? Paul said the Oregon Health Authority is reviewing several public health indicators to ease restrictions.
“The same indicators would be used to pause reopening and/or impose restrictions again,” Paul said. “The indicators we are watching closely include: percent of emergency department visits for COVID-like illness; trends in the percent positivity of COVID-19 tests; percent increase in incident COVID-19 cases, (there should not be greater than a 5% increase in incident cases over the past 7 days); percent of COVID-19 cases traced to a known source; trends in COVID-19 hospital admissions; percent of COVID-19 cases with follow-up initiated within 24 hours.”
Prevention
Columbia County Community Health nurse Heather Bell said everyone should be continuing prevention and social distancing practices to slow the spread of the virus.
“Personal hygiene and safety recommendations remain much the same as it has been,” Bell said. “Wash hands frequently, before and after going outside, eating or drinking, as well as the usual before and after using the restroom, changing a diaper, sneezing or coughing.
Bell said it is also important to clean and disinfect surfaces that you often touch, such as doorknobs, handles, phones, keyboards, countertops. Stay at least six feet away from people who you do not live with. Wearing a face covering is still recommended when going out in public in proximity to people, and when going to work; many workplaces are now requiring them, according to bell.
“Much of the Governor Brown’s reopening plans address businesses and public places, and once those are open, people can then start accessing them,” she said. “In doing so, generally speaking, the smaller the group the better; the more outdoor activities vs indoor activities with others, the better; the more local the area, the better.”
Hard Reality
“The hard part here is that there is no other way out of the situation,” Skariah said. “The only solution we have are masks, social distancing and good hygiene. These are important both for the citizen’s health and the public.”
Skariah said county heath is also optimistic that a cure for COVID-19 can be found.
“We pay attention to the news and are excited about the prospect of the vaccine,” he said. “However, there is still going to be a significant amount of time before a vaccine is widely available. At this time, the only thing we know that works to keep people safe is social distancing, masks, and good hygiene.”
Governor Brown has called a special session of the Oregon Legislature for June 24 to address the COVID-19 pandemic and police reform.
Follow daily COVID-19 developments at thechronicleonline.com and read extended reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.