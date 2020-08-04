Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COVID-19 Update

Health officials continue to stress that everyone needs to wash their hands frequently, wear a mask in public and maintain at least 6 feet in social distancing.

Columbia County reports 84 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Aug. 4, but still no deaths related to the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority reports five new deaths bring the state total to 333 and the total cases of the virus at 19,699, as of Tuesday, August. 4.

Click Here for all of our Coronavirus Coverage
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.