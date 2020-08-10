Governor Kate Brown is expected to release new face covering guidelines to help slow the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon.
During a briefing with reporters on Friday, Brown said she could make the announcement about the face coverings in the next several days and it could include stepped up efforts at offices.
State health officials also announced Friday that the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases are beginning to "level off."
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 357, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA also reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as Monday, August 10, bringing the state total to 21,488.
Columbia County had reported at total of 93 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, August 7, and still no deaths associated with the virus.
