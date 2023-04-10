City of St. Helens park crew members will install a 180-foot fence between the slide, seesaws, and elevated bars and a ravine on the south side of Godfrey Park.
The change is being made to address safety concerns about the proximity of play equipment adjacent to the steep slope, at the park, located at N 4th Street in St. Helens.
"The playground equipment is near the edge of a ravine, and installing fencing will increase the safety of park visitors," Communications Officer for St Helens Crystal King said.
The park will remain open while the fence is completed. Construction has yet to begin as the city awaits the arrival of fencing materials. Once the materials arrive, the parks crew will have their work cut out for them.
"Post holes will first need to be hammered into the basalt rock in the park," King said. "The Parks crew hopes to begin construction within a month."
There is no estimated completion date at this time.
Park Background
Godfrey Park has a covered picnic shelter, playground equipment, four horseshoe courts, a horse statue bike back, picnic tables, and park benches.
In 2015, the City's Parks and Trails Master Plan recommended improvements to Godfrey Park, including restrooms and a natural playground, according to King. According to a Chronicle report in February 2019, the city had budgeted $30,000 for the park. In 2019, the City of St. Helens agreed to receive consulting services from design services provider Mackenzie.
"In 2019, a landscape architecture firm created a Godfrey Park natural playground design for the city," King said. "After reviewing the design, the project did not move forward due to lack of funding for the equipment."
