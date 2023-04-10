City of St. Helens park crew members will install a 180-foot fence between the slide, seesaws, and elevated bars and a ravine on the south side of Godfrey Park.

The Ravine

The ravine at the south side of Godfrey Park in St. Helens has parents concerned for their children's safety.

The change is being made to address safety concerns about the proximity of play equipment adjacent to the steep slope, at the park, located at N 4th Street in St. Helens.

"The playground equipment is near the edge of a ravine, and installing fencing will increase the safety of park visitors," Communications Officer for St Helens Crystal King said.

