On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at approximately 8:56 p.m., St. Helens Police officers responded to McCormick Park at 475 S. 18th Street, in St. Helens, after receiving a report of a Ram truck driving erratically inside the park.

The caller stated that the truck was doing cookies in the park’s parking lot and almost hit the caller and other individuals. The witness also reported seeing the vehicle drive into the grass, hit a park bench, drive through a dugout, and behind the park’s Veterans Memorial.

Park Damage

Police released this photo showing evidence of the truck route in the park.
Tire Markings

This photo released from St. Helens Police illustrates what investigators believe is evidence of the tire ruts.
Evidence

Officers located the vehicle and driver inside the park when they arrived.

