A mechanical failure at the sewer plant in Clatskanie has led to partially treated wastewater discharges into the Clatskanie River, west of town.
A statement from the City of Clatskanie said a sweep arm failed at the wastewater treatment plant. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality was notified of the situation and is advising city officials to help address the problem.
City Manager Greg Hinkelman said it was the first time the sewer plant had suffered a failure of this nature.
This story is developing and will be updated
