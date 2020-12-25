A new statewide partnership could give additional support to Columbia County's efforts in helping homeless youth.
The Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH) and the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) have joined forces in a statewide approach to addressing and ending homelessness for youth.
As part of this agreement, CSH will conduct a regional needs assessment of the housing continuum and service needs for youth experiencing homelessness. The assessment will include:
- Determining existing interventions
- Understanding how well these current interventions work
- Identifying gaps through a regional modeling system.
Assessment results will be used to create a roadmap for building the optimal support system for young adults experiencing homelessness in Oregon. Recommendations will include financial modeling for additional housing and services interventions across the housing continuum.
“Oregon ranks fourth highest in the nation in our count of homeless youth,” ODHS Runaway and Homeless Youth Program Coordinator Matt Rasmussen said. “Thousands of youth and young adults are living without a home or the support of a parent or guardian.”
On the new partnership with CSH, Rasmussen said, “It is one thing to have some basic statistics about youth experiencing homelessness, but entirely another to understand the pathways that lead young people out of homelessness and what housing and services are needed in order for Oregon’s youth and young adults to thrive.”
Kickoff for the statewide assessment and Oregon state youth system modeling began Oct. 8. Local planning sessions will begin in January and will be scheduled around the state in the months to come.
“CSH is thrilled to partner with ODHS and all Oregon communities to seize the momentum that was evident by the bi-partisan support of HB4039 during the last legislative session,” CSH Associate Director Annie Bacci said.
CSH and ODHS are eager to hear from all interested parties in these planning sessions. There is a strong desire to actively engage youth, tribal representatives, and members of often under-represented populations such as LGBTQ and BIPOC residents.
To learn more about this assessment, or get involved, visit ODHS’ homeless youth webpage. To learn more about housing and services, or youth experiencing homelessness, visit www.csh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.