The Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District crew has established a partnership with the Oregon Humane Society to showcase SRFD Honorary Fire Dogs each month.
The dogs are housed at the Humane Society's shelter waiting for adoption. Each month the fire crew shares a photo of one of the dogs visiting the SRFD station.
Roux is SRFD's Honorary Fire Dog for January.
In a SRFD Facebook post, the crew describes Roux as handsome three-year-old lab mix who weighs about 62 pounds, knows a few commands, and is scared of cats!
The Humane Society isn't sure how he'll do with kids, as they haven't had the opportunity to observe him in an environment with children, according to the Facebook post.
If you have space in your home and heart for Roux, you can contact the Humane Society at https://www.oregonhumane.org/adopt
#humanesociety #scappoosefire #pinatas #HappyNewYear2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.