The National Park Service has recognized the City of St. Helens as a participant in its Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Sustainable Community Partnership Program.
The designation, announced during the St. Helens City Council session Wednesday. Aug. 5, celebrates St. Helens’ historic connection to Lewis and Clark’s 1803 expedition, known popularly as the Corps of Discovery expedition.
According to a release from the City of St. Helens, in order to qualify for the designation, the National Park Service requires that a community demonstrates its connection to the Corps of Discovery and that the connection is showcased and celebrated in a public way.
As a community partner, the City of St. Helens will act as a steward in growing the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Geotourism project.
“We are excited to partner with the National Park Service to highlight our connection to the Corps of Discovery 1805-1806 journey," St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said. "This is a great opportunity to celebrate and share our history and place on the Lower Columbia River.”
With its designation as a Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Sustainable Community Partner, St. Helens will receive tourism marketing support and resources to help educate visitors and residents about the community’s connection to the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. St. Helens will also be featured on the Trail’s tourism promotion website, www.LewisandClark.Travel.
“The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail provides an opportunity for people from across the country and around the world to follow in the footsteps of the most iconic explorers of the American frontier,” Dan Wiley, Chief of Integrated Resources for the Trail, said “The new community partnership program showcases those communities along the Trail where visitors can learn about the historic expedition and the legacy which helped make these towns the communities they are now.”
The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, administered by the National Park Service, is more than 4,900 miles long and traverses 16 states and many tribal lands along the historic route of the expedition. The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail was designated by Congress in 1978 to commemorate the 1803 to 1806 Corps of Discovery expedition.
This epic journey contributed significant scientific knowledge and profound political, social, economic, cultural, and environmental changes to the peoples and landscapes of the North American continent.
More information about the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail is available at www.LewisandClark.Travel.
For more information about the Sustainable Community Partnership program, visit https://lewisandclark.travel/partner-community-program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.