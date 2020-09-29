NW Cornelius Pass Road reopened to traffic just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Commuters from Columbia County are part of the 13,000 vehicle trips daily that use the route to travel to points through Multnomah County and beyond.
The 11-week closure was to complete safety improvements between Highway 30 and NW Skyline Boulevard. For information about the safety improvements, visit www.multco.us/cornpass.
In a release, Multnomah County thanked road users for their patience during the closure.
No additional road closures or lane closures are planned. For the next two weeks the contractor will be removing construction signs and completing landscaping work outside of the roadway.
A temporary traffic signal at Highway 30 and NW Newberry Road will be removed.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will be taking jurisdiction for the road between Highway 26 and Highway 30 by early 2021.
For information about the transfer, visit ODOT's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.