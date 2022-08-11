Nick Patton and his wife Jenna Reineking have a passion for art.
The two Scappoose residents have partnered with the Columbia Pacific Food Bank CPFB board to paint a large mural on the side of the food bank’s new building on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
“The mural is a picture of giving and the contributions of the community,” Patton said. “It will show a bunch of hands reaching up to a basket filled with produce and food items and other arms that are reaching out from above placing food items into the basket.”
Reineking said the two are using funds from a grant from the Columbia County Cultural Coalition to pay for the supplies needed to paint the mural.
“Murals beautify,” she said. “And we thought a mural was a great way to give back to the community and a good contribution to the new food bank location.”
“The mural depicts both the act of contributing to the food back and also the act of the community helping to hold up the rest of the communities,” Patton said.
Patton said the timing to complete the food bank mural is up to the weather and the surface of the wall where the mural is being placed.
“When the sun hits it, you can’t see a darn thing,” Patton said. “The other challenges are the size of the wall and the texture. It is hard to get a crisp line while you are painting because of the texture of the wall. But we will get there eventually.”
Patton and Reineking have a history and deep education in art and most recently painted a mural, with help from local teens, at the Scappoose Public Library.
Patton acknowledges that being an artist can be challenging.
“Whenever you decide you want to be a professional artist, it is all about love what you are doing,” Patton said. “You sacrifice a lot. You struggle. You work a bunch of different jobs you don’t want to work, so you can start doing more and more of the kind of work that you do love. So, that’s really what it is.”
Both Patton and Reineking said their struggle to be professional artists has been worth it.
“When you are able to communicate to people through art, it has always been a large driving factor for me as an illustrator, so communicating through artwork, I just love doing it,” he said. “I’ve always been inspired by it and it is great to be doing this as a living.”
