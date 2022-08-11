Nick Patton and his wife Jenna Reineking have a passion for art.

New Mural

Nick Patton works on the mural on the side of the new Columbia Pacific Foodbank building.

The two Scappoose residents have partnered with the Columbia Pacific Food Bank CPFB board to paint a large mural on the side of the food bank’s new building on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.

“The mural is a picture of giving and the contributions of the community,” Patton said. “It will show a bunch of hands reaching up to a basket filled with produce and food items and other arms that are reaching out from above placing food items into the basket.”

