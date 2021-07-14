Following years of planning and construction, Portland Community College’s (PCC) Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Training Center in Scappoose opens for classes this summer and credit offerings are planned to start this fall.
The training center is the educational arm of the nearby Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) initiative — a collaboration of industry, higher education and government that combines applied research and development and workforce training.
PCC's facility is traditionally known as the OMIC Training Center and is located at the college’s Columbia County Center, 34001 NE Wagner Ct. in Scappoose. The center officially opens on Monday, Aug. 16 with a free, five-week series of “On-Ramp to Manufacturing” classes that are designed for people interested in working in advanced manufacturing, according to a release from PCC.
Students have flexibility in attending some of the sections or all three. These courses will be taught in-person pending any unforeseen COVID-19 restrictions. If not in-person, classes will be moved to an online platform.
The non-credit, introductory classes help participants make informed decisions about their careers, build skills for success in school or on the job, and access support on their journey to becoming a PCC student, according to the PCC release.
The “On Ramp” offerings are funded through the PCC’s Reimagining Integrated Support for Equitable Success (RISES) Project -- a $2.25 million U.S. Department of Education grant to develop student support initiatives and evaluation activities during the next five years to buttress the college’s student completion work.
The courses include:
Explore Options
9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Aug. 16-20
Students look at career paths in manufacturing, learn about educational opportunities and connect with industry professionals. It will feature PCC programs like Bioscience, Computer Aided Design and Drafting, Electronic Engineering, Machine Manufacturing, Microelectronics and Welding.
On-Board to PCC
10 - 11 a.m., Aug. 23-27
Attendees will receive support as they enter the admissions process at PCC, connect with other students and build skills.
Build Skills for Manufacturing '
9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 31-Sept. 17
Students will learn essential skills that will help them succeed in school and on the job. They will get experience drawing to scale, taking measurements and working with an xArm robot to build knowledge and confidence.
Classes are aimed at students looking to start in the manufacturing trades or those working professionals who are seeking new skills to advance their careers.
For more information about the “On Ramps” training, call 971-722-2175.
