New details are surfacing concerning a Scappoose housing project that is retaining the popular Peace Candle adjacent to Highway 30.
Work to clear the surrounding area for the 80-unit apartment complex began in late 2020, according to the Portland development company, WDC Properties, which purchased the property in 2019.
The eco-friendly designed rental housing units are planned in two buildings with parking for the residents and also for visitors to the Peace Candle.
Mark Madden, Founder, and CEO of WDC Properties agreed to offer the city to place an easement in perpetuity, which would allow the Peace Candle to remain in its place and even host a parking lot for visitors to tour the attraction.
Officially, with the commencement of the development, Madden said the easement has been granted.
“The candle will remain a shining light and reminder to everyone that there is hope for world peace.” Madden said.
The new 80 unit apartment project, called Candlelight Apartments, is expected to open in the Fall of 2022.
In an earlier published interview with The Chronicle, Jessica Edsall, with EkoLiving, a sister company to WDC, said the Candlelight Apartments will help strengthen the local economy, celebrate the history of the community and provide a beautiful, environmentally responsible new apartment building for residents to call home.
Peace Candle history
The Peace Candle of the World stands 50-feet tall and can be seen by travelers along Highway 30 as they drive in and out of Scappoose.
The candle, built by a farmer and his family, was established as a symbol of world peace in 1971 by Oregon Governor Tom McCall. To this day, the structure resides in the hearts of many Scappoose residents, as it has maintained its integrity for 50 fifty years, according to a release from WDC Properties.
Residents were enraged as they believed the transfer of property ownership entailed the demolition of the Candle, the release states. Approximately 3,200 residents were reported to have to put together a petition to save the structure, a landmark in the town of Scappoose.
