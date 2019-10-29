An unnamed adult female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning, according to the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD).
Officers responded to the traffic collision involving a motor vehicle versus pedestrian around 9:59 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Sykes Road near Highway 30.
“Based on the preliminary investigation at the scene, impaired driving, speed, and distracted driving are not suspected to be factors,” the SHPD said via press release. “The yet to be identified adult female pedestrian was transported to a Portland area hospital with serious injuries.”
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and the SHDP said they are fully cooperating with authorities. The Oregon State Police assisted on the scene and conducted a crash reconstruction.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the SHPD at 503-397-1521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.