A 76-year-old woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 at Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County.
According to Oregon State Police, On Tuesday, June 23, at approximately 1:04 p.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report motor vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Rockaway Beach.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2015 Ford F150, operated by Benjamin George Derr, 43, of Rockaway Beach, was turning northbound onto Highway101 from Old Pacific Highway when he struck pedestrian, Sheila Ann Demartino, 76, of Rockaway Beach, who was crossing the highway at the same intersection.
Demartino suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Highway 101 was closed for four hours following the crash. Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Garibaldi Fire assisted OSP at the scene.
