Researchers at Oregon State University’s (OSU) Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine are moving forward with developing a specialized antibody treatment for dogs with cancer, thanks to a recent grant from the National Science Foundation.

Treating Canine Cancer

The research team plans for this treatment to be a gentler, more targeted and effective option for addressing canine cancer.

The research team plans for this treatment to be a gentler, more targeted and effective option for addressing canine cancer, just as immunotherapeutics are used in human cancer patients.

“It’s not a drug like chemotherapy where it’s a toxin. You’re actually recruiting the body’s natural immune response for clearing out transformed cells — for instance, a tumor — and then it kills them,” said Dan Mourich, senior OSU research associate and the molecular biologist on the research team.

