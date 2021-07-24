All animals inside a Scappoose pet store are safe following a fire at the business Sunday morning.
At 8:30 a.m. employees at All About Pets, located at 52567 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose, smelled smoke in the building and called 911.
Scappoose Fire crews arrived in just under five minutes and after a careful investigation determined that the source of smoke was an electrical fire. Investigators said the fire had about a six-foot radius and had spread to a crawl space above the second floor of the business.
Crews were able to suppress the fire with about 10 gallons of water. Additionally, crews were able to employ special salvage techniques to protect the inventory and reduce the mess to the business.
Three fire engines, two ladder trucks and two chief officers responded to the blaze with firefighters from Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District. Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Portland Fire & Rescue, the Oregon Department of Transportation, Scappoose Police and Columbia River PUD also assisted at the scene.
Shadley's Express Lane Espresso and Happy Garden Restaurant provided drinks to the first responders.
All About Pets should be able to open up soon for pet sales and normal retail, according to investigators.
