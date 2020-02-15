The following is from the St. Helens Policer concerning a phone scam in our area.
We have received reports from St. Helens citizens regarding a phone scam. The person making the phone call is demanding money from citizens and threatens to contact a Detective Thomas Williams with the St. Helens Police Department if the person does not pay the money.
This is a phone scam.
Phone scams demanding money and threatening legal action are very common nowadays. We would like to remind you of the following phone safety tips:
- NEVER commit to making any kind of payment over the phone without first verifying the legitimacy of the call.
- NEVER give personal information over the phone without first verifying the legitimacy of the call.
- An unexpected phone call demanding money is a red flag.
- Don’t believe your caller ID.
Caller ID can be made to look like the phone call is coming from a company, government agency, or person that you are familiar with.
If you receive an unexpected call demanding immediate payment or personal information, hang up the phone. You can always call the company, agency, or person back at a number that you know to be genuine to verify if you owe money.
If you suspect a scam, but aren’t sure what to do, you can always call non-emergency dispatch at 503-397-1521 and ask to speak with an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.