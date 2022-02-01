Operations inside Columbia County’s regional food bank are about to get a whole lot more efficient, with the brand-new site just weeks away from completion.
Workers are putting finishing touches on the Columbia Pacific Food Bank (CPFB) building, formerly known as Columbia Electric Feed & Seed on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
CPFB Executive Director Alex Tardif said he expects the building will be ready for move-in sometime in February, and the transfer from the old food bank on 474 Milton Way will be completed by March, “if everything goes according to plan.”
According to Casey Wheeler, former executive director for the food bank, staff members have had to be creative in the meantime, utilizing storage units to handle the inflow of canned goods.
“There’s a lot of food being offered by the government right now but without those rental spaces, we’d be turning down half of what was being offered to us,” Wheeler said. “With this (new building), we’ll have the space.”
In our previous coverage, The Chronicle reported that the new structure boasts 12,500 sq. ft and features a walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler, residential-style kitchen, storage space, and a multipurpose community room. The building came with a $350,000 price tag and required another $1.5 million grant from the City of St. Helens for development.
CPFB organizers held a Hunger Run fundraiser on March 7, 2020, to raise $400,000 for the new building. Organizers offered incentives for runners, including a costume contest and an after-party.
The Chronicle also learned from Lower Columbia Engineering Interiors Project Manager Mandi Jenks that the new building will have ample space for staff to hold cooking classes and provide clients with skill-building opportunities.
Jenks added that the food bank’s new location is on a piece of prime real estate in a highly trafficked downtown area.
“There is going to be plenty of street parking available,” Tardif said, addressing possible concerns about increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic. “We are adding six spaces, including two handicap spaces on 14th Street in addition to those available on Columbia Boulevard.”
As for the future of the old building on Milton Way in St. Helens, Tardif said CPFB plans to sell it to offset the costs of the new building.
Columbia Pacific Food Bank is Columbia County’s regional food bank and has fed 31,135 individuals through 38 food pantries, meal programs, and resource distribution points.
CPFB organizers will hold their third annual Hunger Run in person on March 5 and virtually TBD. The deadline for registration is March 1.
To donate or to learn more about the food bank, call 503-397-9708.
