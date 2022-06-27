Fire crews rushed to the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue in Scappoose to reports of smoke coming from a structure shortly before noon Monday, June 27.
As the crews arrived they spotted smoke coming from windows of one of the units at the Victorian Court Apartments, a senior citizen living facility.
No one was reportedly living inside the unit at the time.
Fire crews located and put out the fire. They also made a careful check of the rest of the unit and an adjacent apartment. The cause was still under investigation and the estimated amount of damage was pending at the time of this post Monday afternoon.
