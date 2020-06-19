The Columbia Arts Guild Annual Spring Show is usually held each spring, giving folks an up close and personal in-person look at a variety of artwork by local artists.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the event.
“Watching the world events we knew we would not be able to host our annual spring show as we’ve done on location in the past,” a release fro the Guild states. “We put our heads together and decided to change the format to go entirely virtual for the first time.”
Artists in the community responded with 53 entries. The virtual show features pieces in oil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, colored pencil, graphite, mixed media, photography, sculpture, modeling in bottles, textile, fine woodworking and something we would normally never have been able to include before – digital art and video.
The public is invited to see the virtual show in tow parts online at the art guild’s website, at http://www.columbiaartsguild.com.
The art guild is asking those who view the show to fill out a brief survey.
“The survey includes four questions that will take less than one minute to complete to give us invaluable feedback that will help us improve future shows,” according to the release.
Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LVJXF57 to participate in the survey.
The Gallery at the Courthouse
Guild members show their artwork on a dedicated wall across from the assessors office rotating their work once a month. Each artist has a bio posted and business cards available on-site. The courthouse is located at 230 Strand St. in St. Helens. The gallery is open whenever the courthouse is open.
About The Guild
The Columbia Arts Guild is a diverse group ranging from professional and hobby artists to those who simply appreciate art. We sponsor a variety of activities throughout the year including pop-up show opportunities, workshops, seminars and field trips.
Classes and field trips are temporarily paused.
The Columbia Arts Guild may be reached at PO Box 546, Columbia City, OR 97018, or by email at, colartsguild@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.