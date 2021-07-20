Planning is already underway for the 2022 Columbia County Fair and Rodeo.

The fair wrapped up its 2021 five day run of events, displays and family fun on Sunday, July 18 in St. Helens.

Sky High Ride
Buy Now

Fair visitors got a sky high experience on this popular carnival ride.
Up, Up and Away!
Buy Now

Blue sky and sunshine helped attract fair-goers to the carnival rides.
Sharp Shooters
Buy Now

These youngsters try their hand at the fair carnival shooting gallery.
Wow!
Buy Now

Tossing to win at the fair carnival.
Cool Off
Buy Now

Shaved ice is served up to a waiting customers taking a break at the Columbia County Fair.
Quilt Room
Buy Now

A portion of one of the Columbia County Fair exhibit halls is used to display the handmade quilts.
The Ride
Buy Now

A horse and rider scamper across the track during the Columbia County Junior Rodeo.

Fair operators said they expect to surpass attendance and profits from the 2019 Fair and rodeo. The 2020 events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specific figures for the 2021 Columbia County Fair and Rodeo were pending as of Monday, July 19.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite county fair event?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.