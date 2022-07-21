The 2022 Columbia County Fair runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

Opening ceremonies included a flag raising in front of the fair pavilion Wednesday morning, July 20.

Opening Ceremonies
Veterans and others salute as the America flag is raised during the opening ceremonies at the 2022 Columbia County Fair.
Salute
Veterans salute during the flag raising at the fair's opening ceremony.
Allegiance to the Flag
Those attending the opening ceremonies at the fair place their hands over their hearts during the flag raising.

The theme of the 107th year of Columbia County Fair and Rodeo is "Back in the Saddle Again." Fairgoers can expect to see all of the fair and rodeo's signature events, along with brand-new attractions.

The Pigs
Pig judging at the fair.
The Horses
Showing the horses.
Flying High
Enjoying the county fair carnival rides.
Puzzle Time
There’s even time for a puzzle at the county fair.
The Ride
Riding the mechanical bull at the county fair.
Ice Cream Scooper
A volunteer prepares an ice cream shake at the fair.
Little Ride
This youngster holds on during the ride at the fair.
Photo with the Commissioners
Rodeo representatives pose with the Columbia County Commissioners for this photo at the fair.
Ring Toss
A child tosses a ring at the carnival booth.
Photo of the Photos
Photos on display with winning ribbons at the fair.
The Quilt
One of several quilts on display at the county fair.
The Music
Live music is presented at the county fair.
Family Affair
The Columbia County Fair is designed for the whole family.
Head Toppers
A variety of hats at one of the vendors stations at the county fair.
