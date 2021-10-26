If you drove past St. Helens High School Monday night, Oct. 25, you might have spotted Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) trucks and firefighters converging in and out of the campus buildings on Gable Road.
The firefighters were engaging in a specialized drill.
'We were fortunate to begin using the St. Helens High School for training purposes prior to the demolition project planned for the building," a CRFR Facebook post stated.
The Monday night training focused on ladders and search and rescue.
"The ability to train in buildings such as this is an opportunity not many fire districts receive," CRFR officials said. "The strong community partnership we have has allowed us an invaluable resource for training purposes in the weeks and months ahead."
CRFR expressed gratitude to the St Helens School District and Hoffman Construction for their partnership and the training opportunity at the high school.
