In April, the Chronicle first told our readers about two former Clatskanie sisters who had been chosen to be part of a new reality television series.
Christina Manning and Jessica Dunagan are featured in a the TLC Network’s "Meet the World's Most Extreme Sisters," which premiered April 25. The series follows a group of sisters during their everyday lives.
Our original report has been one of the most viewed stories at thechronicleonline.com.
In our April interview, Manning said the show is designed to give viewers a close and personal inside look of relationships between sisters.
“This show captures our relationship in its purest and most raw form,” she said. “We are extremely close and the viewers will learn that even with an unbreakable bond, there are challenges that come with that. It has affected all areas of our life and we get to share the ups and downs with viewers.”
Manning said the essence of the television series is aimed at viewers’ hearts.
“Our hope is to show viewers - that no matter what - when you have a sister bond, nothing can come between that,” she said. "We open up and share our dynamic with so much vulnerability, and we want to touch people's hearts with our story. We also want the residents of Clatskanie to know, that even growing up in a small town, your dreams can come true!”
The TLC programming lineup now includes several other new reality series and the Meet the Worlds Most Extreme Sisters hasn’t been aired locally for a few weeks.
The Chronicle has reached out again to Manning for a follow up to our original story.
The Chronicle: Is the TV show experience what you thought and hoped it would be?
Manning: I do feel that the experience was what I had hoped for… I really went into this experience with no expectations, I just wanted to have fun and enjoy the process along the way.
The Chronicle: Are you still involved in the show?
Manning: The first season finished in June and we haven’t heard anything yet on a season two.
The Chronicle: What has been most challenging for you to be involved in this television experience and what has been the most rewarding?
Manning: I definitely feel like it’s been hard to re-watch some of the episodes because it was such a challenging time in my life. But my biggest reward is when my fans will message me and tell me that I have inspired them to use their intuition and open up the gift that they have within themselves. Knowing that I helped someone to feel comfortable and confident to use their abilities and to express who they are is so rewarding.
The Chronicle: What have you learned about yourselves through this experience?
Manning: I have really learned to enjoy life and just be grateful for every moment.
The Chronicle: Beyond the book that you and your sister have written, what other avenues has this television experience provided you?
Manning: My sister and I do you give psychic readings and the show has allowed a lot of clients to be able to access us.
Manning said she is prohibited by contract to reveal what the two earned during the production of the TV series but in the April interview with The Chief, she did say the glitter and glitz of television hasn’t clouded her and her sister’s fond memories of small town life in Clatskanie.
“My sister and I moved to Clatskanie when we were 10 years old,” she said. “We went to Mayger Grade School, middle school, and Clatskanie High School. We loved growing up in a small town and we often return home to visit our brother, Justen Brown and our best friend Kayla Spaulding, who still live in Clatskanie.”
Manning and her sister have published their first book, Charge Your Food, Change Your Life.
