Local children have been spending their afternoons on stage at St. Helens High School rehearsing for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of Cinderella.
The production, including a pumpkin coach, Prince Charming, a glass slipper and a dream come true are woven together by the magic of a Fairy Godmother when the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) and over 50 local students present an original musical adaptation of Cinderella at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 17 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 18, at St. Helens High School.
Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for children and students.
Read a back stage look at the children's rehearsals in the Wednesday, Jan.22 print edition of The Chronicle.
