Here's How it's Done
Buy Now

The director explains how a role is accomplished.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chronicle
On Stage
Buy Now

Local children participate in the play rehearsal on stage at St. Helens High School.

Local children have been spending their afternoons on stage at St. Helens High School rehearsing for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of Cinderella.

Learning Roles
Buy Now

A Missoula Children's Theatre director assigns the roles to the children.
In Step
Buy Now

Children practice in-stepping during the rehearsal.

The production, including a pumpkin coach, Prince Charming, a glass slipper and a dream come true are woven together by the magic of a Fairy Godmother when the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) and over 50 local students present an original musical adaptation of Cinderella at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 17 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 18, at St. Helens High School.

Tickets are $8 for adults, and $5 for children and students.

Read a back stage look at the children's rehearsals in the Wednesday, Jan.22 print edition of The Chronicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you taking the current City of St. Helens survey?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.