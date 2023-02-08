Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

To mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, members of the St. Helens Lions Club have been working on a special project to brighten the time children must spend at the Ronald McDonald House in Portland.

Lions Club member Kathy Syrstad said the group is assembling brightly colored handmade pillowcases for the children.

Pillowcase Makers

The pillowcase makers from left to right, Lions Kim Karber, Rosemary Jeffrey, Kathy Syrstad, Niki Kirsch, Linda McCoy and Jim Syrstad.

This project was chosen because the St. Helens Lions Club supports Ronald McDonald House by saving tabs from beverage cans which they recycle for cash. One of Lions Clubs International focus areas is Childhood Cancer, and Ronald McDonald House hosts guests affected by cancer, among other illnesses.

Sewing

Niki Kirsch sewing the pillowcases.
The Pillowcases

The completed pillowcases to be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House.
