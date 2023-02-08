To mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, members of the St. Helens Lions Club have been working on a special project to brighten the time children must spend at the Ronald McDonald House in Portland.
Lions Club member Kathy Syrstad said the group is assembling brightly colored handmade pillowcases for the children.
This project was chosen because the St. Helens Lions Club supports Ronald McDonald House by saving tabs from beverage cans which they recycle for cash. One of Lions Clubs International focus areas is Childhood Cancer, and Ronald McDonald House hosts guests affected by cancer, among other illnesses.
The Club delivers the accumulated tabs about once a year. Last fall when the 17 pounds of tabs were delivered, Kathy and Jim Syrstad had a tour of the facility and met one of the current guests who has spent a lot of time there in her young life.
“The guests receive a small blanket and stuffed animal when they arrive, but they really enjoy having bright pillowcases when they are available, Kathy said. “Meeting this positive, young guest personally gave us the idea of putting together a work party of members to construct pillowcases to donate.”
Kathy said she asked the Club for a budget to buy fabric and shopped carefully to get the best deals she could.
“Hopefully this project will brighten the stay of children at Ronald McDonald House,” she said. “It gave all of us a wonderful feeling of doing something positive in a world that needs positive. With many hands, an afternoon’s work was a big accomplishment.”
The Lions Club delivery of the pillowcases to the Ronald McDonald House is pending. Syrstad said more pillowcases may be constructed in the future and the Club also plans to work on making dresses out of gently used pillowcases that will be sent to Africa.
Members have also been working on knitting hats for cancer patients and for an anti-bullying group that does school presentations and gives all students a handmade hat.
You can find St. Helens Lions members displaying flags in the community on national holidays, picking up litter in parks and along roadways, helping to provide vision screening in local schools, among many other projects. The Lions provide help to local residents that can’t afford glasses and hearing aids.
For more information about the St. Helens Lions Club, call 503-397-624.
About the Ronald McDonald House
Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Oregon and SW Washington provides access to medical care, a home away from home, and a community of support for seriously ill or injured children and their families.
In 1984, after years of planning, the first Oregon Ronald McDonald House opened its doors to families in need.
Just steps away from OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children, that first House began providing comfort and relief to families needing to be close to their child’s hospital bed. Nearly four decades later, RMHC of Oregon and SW Washington has expanded from that first 17-room House into a statewide network of four Houses with 79 rooms and four in-hospital programs serving thousands of families every year.
