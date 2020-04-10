New Day.. New messages during the coronavirus pandemic.
The team at St. Helens Lewis and Clark Elementary School has been using an electronic reader board, standing proud and true along Columbia Boulevard, to send messages of hope and encouragement to students, parents and the community.
The signs are also appearing at local businesses and in home windows.
Share your messages of encouragement. Send your photos to jruark@countrymedia.com or post them with this story and we'll share them with our viewers.
