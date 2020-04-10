Spread Kindness

Our message from The Chronicle office window.

 Kelli Nicholson / The Chronicle

New Day.. New messages during the coronavirus pandemic.

Encourgement

This message was displayed on the Lewis and Clark Elementary School's electronic reader board on Friday morning, April 10.

The team at St. Helens Lewis and Clark Elementary School has been using an electronic reader board, standing proud and true along Columbia Boulevard, to send messages of hope and encouragement to students, parents and the community.

The signs are also appearing at local businesses and in home windows.

Burgerville Hearts

Colorful paper hearts of support greet customers at the St. Helens Burgerville Restaurant drive-through window.
Corona Lights

This photo called ”Corona Lights" is posted at the St. Helens Christmas Lights Facebook page. Read the story at thechronicleonline.com.
Purple Heart of Hope

A purple paper heart shines a message of hope through this window in Scappoose.

Share your messages of encouragement. Send your photos to jruark@countrymedia.com or post them with this story and we'll share them with our viewers.

Click Here for all of our Coronavirus Coverage
