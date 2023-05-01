A small trail of bicycle riders could be seen cruising through S. Helens April 28.

Riding through St. Helens

Carry the Load bike riders rolling through St. Helens.

The riders represent the organization called, Carry the Load, which honors sacrifices made by the military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

The Carry the Load representatives said they are trying to restore the meaning of Memorial Day with a month-long series of marches, rallies, and fundraising events around the nation.

The Tour Bus

The Carry the Load tour bus parked in St. Helens.
On the Bus

Stickers representing first responding agencies and the military are displayed on the back of the Carry the Load tour bus.
