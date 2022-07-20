The 2022 Columbia County Fair & Rodeo Event organizers, local businesses and community members are preparing to jump back in the saddle for the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo July 20-24.
Preparations for the annual fair have been underway for the past few days.
“Everybody and everything is coming back this year,” Columbia County Fair Board Secretary Hannah Russell said. “We’re having a mechanical bull again, and there’s going be a bunch of activities for kids to do.”
The theme of the 107th year of Columbia County Fair and Rodeo is “Back in the Saddle Again.” Fairgoers can expect to see all of the fair and rodeo’s signature events, along with brand-new attractions.
The Columbia County Fair takes place at the fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens. Operation hours are:
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21
- 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24
A blend of old and new
Traditional events include the popular food booths, carnival rides, My Fair Lady Pageant, the JR Rodeo and Northwest Pro Rodeo Association (NPRA) Rodeo, and Wild Cow Milking.
The extended July weekend will also feature a senior and veterans’ lunch, a western kids’ costume contest and parade, and the debut of Rascal Rodeo, an all-inclusive rodeo for individuals with special needs.
In another twist, fair and rodeo organizers are bringing more than 100 pigs into the fairgrounds this year.
“We’ve never had that many pigs in the past 20 years,” Russell said. “We’ve never had that many pigs before.”
Horses, cows, goats, sheep, turkeys, chickens, and rabbits will also be present at the fairground’s 4H buildings for competition and judging, giving area youth and adults a chance to engage in the traditional experience.
Russell said tickets to the county fair have been selling well and the event has many sponsors this year, “way more than we did last year, so there’s more community support,” she said.
Economic impact
Russell added that the annual fair helps support local businesses and the county’s overall economy.
“Local businesses profit from everybody coming to town for the fair,” she said. “They may be from out of the area and after the fair they may want to go into town and eat at the local restaurants and shop at the local business. If they (businesses) sponsor the fair, we advertise for them and then they get presale tickets that they can choose to do whatever they want with. Just a little bit of everything.”
Russell said the vendors at the fair also help fuel the economy.
“The vendors shop at the local grocery stores for ice and other supplies they need while at the fair,” she said.
According to Russell, approximately 16,000 gate admissions were recorded during the 2021 Columbia County Fair, down slightly from 2019. The fair had been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Special Days
Admission
- July 20 Seniors-Veterans free admission
- July 21 Kids Day All youth aged 17 and under free admission
Ticket information
Wednesday - Thursday
- Adults: $10
- Youth: $6
- Seniors: $6
Friday-Saturday
- Adults: $15
- Youth: $6
- Seniors: $6
Sunday
- Everyone $5
Pre-sale tickets may be purchased online at: https://www.columbiacountyfairgrounds.com/p/purchase-tickets.
Rodeo admission comes with the gate ticket prices. Parking is $5 all day. No are pets allowed at the Columbia County Fair.
To learn more about the fair, or sign up for individual events, follow the Columbia County Fair and Rodeo Facebook page, visit the fair’s website at: www.columbiacountyfairgrounds.com or call the fair office at 503-397-4231.
