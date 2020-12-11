Events designed to usher in the holidays with joy and cheer are scheduled in St. Helens and Scappoose this weekend.
The annual Christmas Ships Parade is scheduled to light up the Columbia River in St. Helens at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, and the following night along the river near Scappoose.
Plaza Square event
The City of St. Helens will welcome Santa Claus in a limited holiday celebration At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12, in the Plaza Square on the Columbia County Courthouse steps.
To comply with COVID-19 safety and restrictions, cars will be directed into the Plaza area to briefly stop by to see Santa. Children will receive a treat package from Santa’s Candy Cane Slide delivered straight to their vehicle.
Those wishing to participate in the Santa Claus activity will be directed down 1st Street to the Plaza and exit at 1st Street as well, according to a release from the city of St. Helens. There will be no parking allowed in the plaza during the evening to aid in reducing congestion and increasing safety.
Street parades
Local volunteers plan neighborhood parades in Scappoose at 5 p.m. Dec. 12, starting at the northwest side of town, moving across area neighborhoods and ending at Scappoose Middle School.
The St. Helens parade is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 13 on the west side of the city, traveling though adjacent neighborhoods and ending at St. Helens High School.
Send your photos of the Christmas Ships Parade and other area holiday events to jruark@countrymedia.net for a chance to be featured in the print editions of The Chronicle.
