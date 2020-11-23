You may have seen Columbia River PUD employee Chuck Long perched above Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens early Monday morning, Nov. 23.
From his utility company truck, Long was installing the City of St. Helens' large Christmas decorations on light posts along the street.
It's part of a cooperative agreement between the PUD and the city, according to Columbia River PUD Operations Manager Kurt Nasshahn.
"It is part of our public service," he said. "We hang the Christmas lights and decorations during the holidays and event banners other times of the year."
Nasshahn said the PUD has been placing the decorations each Christmas season for at least the past 20 years. He estimated that about 30 of the large decorations will be placed in St. Helens this holiday.
The PUD also places Christmas decorations in Columbia City. That project will is scheduled for next Monday, Nov. 30.
