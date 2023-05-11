The students of Joe Osorio’s Spanish class at St. Helens High School have been making their own piñatas as a hands-on activity to educate them about Cinco De Mayo and the importance of studying other cultures.

Using recycled newspapers donated by The Chronicle as the base, students could make the piñatas based on “anything they could imagine.”

“A tradition that I started way back in 2009 during the week of Cinco de Mayo as a fun activity to learn more about, ‘What is Cinco de Mayo? and why we celebrate it,’” Osorio said.

