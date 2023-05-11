The students of Joe Osorio’s Spanish class at St. Helens High School have been making their own piñatas as a hands-on activity to educate them about Cinco De Mayo and the importance of studying other cultures.
Using recycled newspapers donated by The Chronicle as the base, students could make the piñatas based on “anything they could imagine.”
“A tradition that I started way back in 2009 during the week of Cinco de Mayo as a fun activity to learn more about, ‘What is Cinco de Mayo? and why we celebrate it,’” Osorio said.
Osorio says that while Cinco De Mayo has become a popular holiday in the United States, not many of us understand where the tradition comes from or why we celebrate it. Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s May 5, 1862, victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. Osorio hopes that hands-on activities like the class piñatas will help the students get a more active understanding of the cultural holiday.
“A main take away would be the power of working together to accomplish a goal, do it with pride, and to not give up until the job is done,” Osorio said. “ The Mexican Army defeated the heavily armed and favored French by being courageous, dedicated, and prepared, which is also our school motto.”
Learning history provides valuable context to understand current events and traditions, Osorio said. He hopes a more engaging activity will spur students to look more closely at the concepts the class covers.
“We learn from history, and learning about other cultures helps students critically think about diversity, cultural sensitivity, and overall acceptance of others in and out of their community,” Osorio said. “Not only in regards to Cinco de Mayo but all culturally diverse holidays and customs.”
After finishing their piñatas, the class presented them to the group at large and practiced their Spanish in the process.
