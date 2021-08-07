Another busy day for the St. Helens City Council, only this time participating councilors joined city employees, volunteers and community members at the 2021 Citizens Day in the Park celebration Saturday, Aug. 7.

Order Up!
Buy Now

St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl serves a community member during the Citizens Day celebration.
The Free Lunch
Buy Now

Community members enjoy the free lunch during the St. Helens Citizens Day celebration at McCormick Park.
Chef Casey
Buy Now

Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett and an assistant at the grill during the St. Helens Citizens Day celebration.

Orgainzers said the day focuses on making and strengthening community connections and celebrates community members and the city's McCormick Park.

Fire Helmet Time
Buy Now

A child tries on a fire helmet provided by the Columbia River Fire & Rescue crew members at the Citizens Day event.
Hands-On Fun
Buy Now

Children take part in hands-on art work at one of the booths at the Citizens Day celebration.
Vintage Cars
Buy Now

Vintage cars on display at the St. Helens Citizens Day celebration.
Ribbon Cutting
Buy Now

St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl, with the assistance of a Portland Trailblazer mascot, cuts the ribbon to celebrate the newly installed McCormick Park playground equipment.
Saturday Fun
Buy Now

This child tests out the new playground equipment during the Citizens Day celebration Saturday at McCormick Park.
Bubbles
Buy Now

This child enjoys a few moments blowing bubbles during the Citizen Day celebration.

Activities included family-friendly events, a ribbon cutting for the new play equipment at the park, live music, community booths and a free community barbeque offered by members of the St. Helens City Council.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.