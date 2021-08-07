Another busy day for the St. Helens City Council, only this time participating councilors joined city employees, volunteers and community members at the 2021 Citizens Day in the Park celebration Saturday, Aug. 7.
Orgainzers said the day focuses on making and strengthening community connections and celebrates community members and the city's McCormick Park.
Activities included family-friendly events, a ribbon cutting for the new play equipment at the park, live music, community booths and a free community barbeque offered by members of the St. Helens City Council.
After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the City of St. Helens is pleased to annou…
McCormick Park is now home to one of the largest all-abilities playgrounds in the Pacific No…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.