A much-visited North Oregon Coast Park remains closed following a sliding hillside.
Ecola State Park stretches approximately nine miles along the North Oregon Coast between Cannon Beach and Seaside.
The park remains closed south of Indian Beach Day-use Area. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, park rangers discovered a roughly 100-foot section of the Crescent Beach Trail had slid over the cliff. The hillside may still be susceptible to slides. Park rangers will continue to monitor the trail and entrance road over the next several days.
Visitors may still access the park’s Indian Beach Day-use Area via the Tillamook Head Trail, but cannot travel farther south into the park.
The park entrance was closed off Monday, Feb. 10, following an earlier hillside slide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.