It's "a wonderful opportunity for people to explore, learn to become creative and have a creative outlet, but also to build skills," said Suzanne Bonamici, and the Oregon U.S. Congresswoman got to see it for herself.
Bonamici made this remark during her tour of the St. Helens Public Library's (SHPL) Makerspace Tuesday, April 19.
"I serve on Education Committee and the Science Committee, and am always looking for ways to get people on a path to a job, discovery, or creativity," Bonamici said. "There's OMIC here, and manufacturing is a great way to learn about making things and designing and creating. It's just a great opportunity for people to have that here."
Bonamici represents the First Congressional District of Oregon, which includes Washington, Yamhill, Clatsop, Columbia counties and part of Multnomah County.
During Tuesday's tour, Makerspace Specialist Allen Hansen walked Bonamici through the different stations and equipment at the former Columbia Learning Center computer lab.
The lab contains 3-D printers, a laser cutter, computers and tablets, and other sophisticated tools and technology accessible to all ages.
St. Helens City Councilor Stephen Topaz, St. Helens Library Board Chair Dan Davis, Reference Librarian Brenda Herren-Kenaga, and Government Affairs and Project Support Specialist Rachel Barry were also present during the tour.
In a Sept. 30 edition of the newspaper, The Chronicle reported that the Makerspace was made possible through donations, grants, and partnerships, including $40,000 from the City of St. Helens and allocated ARPA funding, $20,000 from the Columbia Community Foundation, a $20,000 grant from Northwest STEM Hub along with an additional $9,500 in smaller grants from the same organization, a $3,000 grant from the Friends of the St. Helens Public Library, and a $2,500 private donation of equipment and money.
Makerspace is a place for kids, teens, and adults to conduct hands-on projects using problem-solving and creativity and stems from SHPL's initiatives to bring science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) to the St. Helens community.
Library staff held a grand opening for the Makerspace Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.