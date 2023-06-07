The Columbia County Parks, Forests, and Recreation Department announces that the Crown Z trail is now a part of the National Trails System (NTS).

The NTS is a network of more than 1,300 national recreation trails located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

The federal government officially designated the Crown Z Trail as a National Recreation Trail (NRT) JUne 3. NRTs are existing land-based and water-based trails that provide close-to-home recreation opportunities on Federal, State, and local lands. The NRT designation is granted to some of the country's highest-caliber trails that provide close-to-home recreation opportunities and the benefits of spending time outdoors.

