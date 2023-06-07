The Columbia County Parks, Forests, and Recreation Department announces that the Crown Z trail is now a part of the National Trails System (NTS).
The NTS is a network of more than 1,300 national recreation trails located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
The federal government officially designated the Crown Z Trail as a National Recreation Trail (NRT) JUne 3. NRTs are existing land-based and water-based trails that provide close-to-home recreation opportunities on Federal, State, and local lands. The NRT designation is granted to some of the country's highest-caliber trails that provide close-to-home recreation opportunities and the benefits of spending time outdoors.
The Crown Z Trail, also known as the Crown Zellerbach Trail and CZ Trail, is a nearly 25-mile long, primarily gravel-packed trail connecting the towns of Scappoose and Vernonia.
The former logging trail that runs through rural areas of Columbia County starts in Scappoose on the Multnomah Channel at Chapman Landing. The trail primarily follows the Portland Southwestern Railroad route through the forested areas of Columbia County to Vernonia Lake, connecting to the Banks-Vernonia State Trail.
"It's exciting that the Crown Z Trail and our communities, by extension, are being recognized as excellent recreational destinations," Columbia County Commissioner Casey Garrett said. "The Crown Z Trail offers hiking, cycling, horseback riding, and other recreational opportunities. It is an outstanding addition to the national network of trails."
Walking, hiking, horseback riding, or biking are all options at various points.
You will find multiple trailheads along this scenic, nearly 25-mile trail, from Chapman Landing in Scappoose to Anderson Park in Vernonia. In addition, certain trailheads offer parking and picnic areas, public restrooms, and bicycle repair stations for visitors to use at their leisure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.