Otto Petersen fourth graders, together with Scappoose Bay Watershed and Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership, planted 100 native trees and 200 native shrubs at Veterans Park in Scappoose.

A Field of Students
Otto Petersen students engage in the tree planting at Veterans Park in Scappoose.
Planting
Mason Ashlock and Gavin Klobes get their hands dirty planting shrubs along the bank of the Scappoose Creek.

The students planted Pacific Ninebark, Snowberry and Cascara along the banks of Scappoose Creek during the March 14 project.

Up Close
The students carefully apply the hands-on approach to the tree planting.
Shovel Ready
The students get a lesson on the proper digging techniques.
Project Tools
The students assemble in the park to hear instructions about how to use the planting tools.

Once the trees and shrubs are fully grown, they will provide much needed shade to help keep the water temperature down to benefit the salmon, beavers and other wildlife that make this area home, according to organizers of the event.

