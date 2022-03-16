Otto Petersen fourth graders, together with Scappoose Bay Watershed and Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership, planted 100 native trees and 200 native shrubs at Veterans Park in Scappoose.
The students planted Pacific Ninebark, Snowberry and Cascara along the banks of Scappoose Creek during the March 14 project.
Once the trees and shrubs are fully grown, they will provide much needed shade to help keep the water temperature down to benefit the salmon, beavers and other wildlife that make this area home, according to organizers of the event.
