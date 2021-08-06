Two key economic development projects are in the works along Gable Road in St. Helens.
A multi-million dollar renovation project at St. Helens High School and the relocation of the St. Helens Recreation Center have received approval from the St. Helens Planning Commission.
Design work for the high school renovations begin in April. Soderstrom Architects, Cornerstone Project Management and Hoffman Construction are working to renovate the entire high school, located at 2375 Gable Road in St. Helens.
Last May, following voter approval for a $55 million bond to fund the project, the district released a statement saying the work will result in “well planned and carefully built spaces that will serve St. Helens students and the community for many years.”
Key aspects of the high school renovations include:
- Connecting buildings A, B and C
- Upgraded HVAC system
- 21st century science classrooms
- Improvements to Career Tech programs including a medical professional pathway
- State of the art technology
- Larger band and choir classrooms
- Renovating and expanding sports fields
- Redesigned school layout for easier access of community use
The St. Helens High School project is anticipated to be done by 2024. Read more in the attached reported by The Chronicle earlier this year.
Design work is underway in earnest with demolition and construction expected soon for a mult…
As of Friday, Aug. 6, St. Helens School District officials have yet to provide an update about the status of the high school renovation work this summer.
Recreation Center
Work is also underway at the former First Missionary Baptist Church at 2625 Gable Road, which is being transformed into the new St. Helens Recreation Center.
The Chronicle first reported last spring that the city was purchasing the building. City officials said the property creates unique opportunities for the city's recreation program. The building is located close to St. Helens High School and within easy walking distance of several residential subdivisions and apartment complexes.
Safe, easier access
With new sidewalk and road improvements on Gable Road and additional improvements planned to create connection and safer passage to McBride Elementary School, the location will offer safer and easier access to recreation opportunities for many community members.
The proximity to the high school also allows the recreation program to better utilize the school’s new fields and other facilities to host additional classes, family events, sports tournaments, equipment rental, and more.
“The building’s proximity to the St. Helens High School and the additional resources that brings to the Recreation Program was a key element in our decision making,” St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl said.
According to the City of St. Helens latest newsletter, there currently is no time estimate for the opening of the new recreation center.
The St. Helens City Council has approved the purchase of the former First Missionary Baptist…
Follow development of these two key projects here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
