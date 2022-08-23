Columbia County District Attorney Jeff Auxier has ruled that the actions by Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley and Oregon Sate Police Sgt. Chad Drew were justified in a fatal shooting at Grumpy’s Towning in March.

Shooting Scene

Police at the scene of the shooting in March.
Taped Off

Law enforcement members during the shooting investigation inn front of the the shooting location, taped off during the probe.

“My conclusion is that the action so Sheriff Pixley and Sergeant Drew on March 31 were justified, and that no further action on the part of my office is necessary,” Auxier states in his official findings letter.

Read the full document here.

Download PDF Shooting Investigation Letter
Highway Closed

Highway 30 at Scappoose was shut down for several hours during the shooting investigation.
