The Playground Indoor Skatepark is expected to open in St. Helens in spring break of 2023, according to the grandmother of a boy, now 10, who saw a need for a local place to skate.

Skating Buff

Andre Arreola is working to open an indoor skate park in St. Helens.

The boy, Andre Arreola, is a fifth-grader at Sauvie Island School. His grandmother, Marie Baldridge, heads a group that is preparing to buy the vacant building on Columbia Boulevard and South 13th Street. The indoor skatepark will be built inside the former Accumulation Resale building, next to the Columbia River Fire & Rescue station on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.

Baldridge said the plan is to remove the walls of the structure and combine it with the building behind it. She said the building is undergoing a seismic assessment.

The Boy and His Grandmother

Andre Arreola and his grandmother Marie Baldridge pose at the site of the indoor skatepark in St. Helens.
The Location

The indoor skatepark facility will be housed in the former Accumulation Resale building and will offer space for multiple ramps and other skating features.
