The Playground Indoor Skatepark is expected to open in St. Helens in spring break of 2023, according to the grandmother of a boy, now 10, who saw a need for a local place to skate.
The boy, Andre Arreola, is a fifth-grader at Sauvie Island School. His grandmother, Marie Baldridge, heads a group that is preparing to buy the vacant building on Columbia Boulevard and South 13th Street. The indoor skatepark will be built inside the former Accumulation Resale building, next to the Columbia River Fire & Rescue station on Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens.
Baldridge said the plan is to remove the walls of the structure and combine it with the building behind it. She said the building is undergoing a seismic assessment.
“The goal is to build a safe, family-friendly space for the community,” Baldridge said In a published interview with The Chronicle last March.
Andre’s indoor skateboarding idea started when he was 9 and his father bought him and his siblings skateboards to let them know what was available to them besides electronics. Skateboarding for him soon went from a hobby to a lifestyle. He and his grandmother started a campaign for funding the project.
“I wanted to have a private skatepark,” Andre said, “but Grandma wanted a public one. For two months, I thought she was joking, but she told me, ‘We’re getting all these grants.’”
The group, which is going to nonprofit status, will have a 4,000-square-foot building. Aldridge said total development cost is expected to be about $110,000. Contributions have included $25,000 from Columbia Ridge Community Care, $15,000 from MK Diversity Group, $5,000 from an anonymous donor, and $500 from InRoads Credit Union.
Baldridge provided some of the funds by selling pumpkins she had grown. She said that pumpkins that remained at the building following the sale would be used for pumpkin pies.
Andre and a friend, Zoe Sanchez, helped with the pumpkin sales.
“We’re really excited and encouraged by all the support we’ve received in the Portland metro area,” Baldridge said,
Besides indoor skateboarding, the St. Helens indoor park will offer a small café and a pro shop.
Calling the project a “home away from home,” Baldridge said it is aimed at building youth self-confidence, leadership, and creativity.
“In addition, through lessons, mentoring, and after-school programs, we can enrich the local St. Helens community,” she said.
Baldridge said the skatepark would charge $10 per skate session. Hours will be 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Asked about safety measures, Baldridge said, “We’ll have monitors and always an adult present. Monitors will be high school students who can skate.”
The nearest indoor skatepark is in Northeast Portland, she said.
The City of St. Helens operates an outdoor skatepark at McCormick Park on 18th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.