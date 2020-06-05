Smiles and tears, elbow touching instead of handshakes (for social distancing safety) and wishes of good luck were part of the 2020 St. Helens High School graduation ceremony Friday afternoon, June 5.
This senior class experienced a ceremony like no other due to state and local restrictions and guidelines triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The graduation was held at the Columbia County Court House in the Old Town of St. Helens. Seniors were driven to the side of Plaza Square which fronts the courthouse.
They exited their vehicles, walked to the steps of the court house. As their names were announced, they walked up the steps, received their diploma, walked back down the steps, had their photos take, were congratulated by school board members and Superintendent Scot Stockwell, and then each senior returned to their vehicles and left.
During their trio up and down the count house steps, family members were allowed to take photos and video from a safe distance.
Stockwell said the ceremony went well.
"Yes, this is better then I had imagined," he said "It was fantastic and I love the way it materialized and the families got to participate. This is special."
Asked if a similar graduation would be held next year, Stockwell said, "That's the rumor. This sure looked nice."
Some 200 seniors graduated during the St. Helens ceremony held at the court house steps.
See video of the graduation at The Chronicle's Facebook page.
