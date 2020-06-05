Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Smiles and tears, elbow touching instead of handshakes (for social distancing safety) and wishes of good luck were part of the 2020 St. Helens High School graduation ceremony Friday afternoon, June 5.

Drive-Up Graduation
Buy Now

This is the scene as St. Helns High School seniors were driven up to the side of Plaze Square, left, and walked to the steps of the Columbia County Court House. As their name was called, each walked up the steps to receive their diploma and back down the steps to have their photo taken.

This senior class experienced a ceremony like no other due to state and local restrictions and guidelines triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The graduation was held at the Columbia County Court House in the Old Town of St. Helens. Seniors were driven to the side of Plaza Square which fronts the courthouse.

Proud Grad
Buy Now

Seniors were driven up to the side of Plaza Square. From their they exited their vehicles each walking to the steps of the Columbia County Court House. When their names were read, they walked up the steps to receive their diploma, back down the steps to have their photo taken and to be congratulated by school board members and the district superintendent.

They exited their vehicles, walked to the steps of the court house. As their names were announced, they walked up the steps, received their diploma, walked back down the steps, had their photos take, were congratulated by school board members and Superintendent Scot Stockwell, and then each senior returned to their vehicles and left.

During their trio up and down the count house steps, family members were allowed to take photos and video from a safe distance.

Taking Pictures
Buy Now

Family members were allowed to take photos of the graduating seniors from a safe social distance.
Tassel Turn
Buy Now

Each graduating senior took a moment to turn the cap tassel after receiving their diploma and before descending down the steps of the court house.
Elbow Congratulations
Buy Now

St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl congratulates a grad by touching elbows in a social distancing gesture.

Stockwell said the ceremony went well.

"Yes, this is better then I had imagined," he said "It was fantastic and I love the way it materialized and the families got to participate. This is special."

Asked if a similar graduation would be held next year, Stockwell said, "That's the rumor. This sure looked nice."

Some 200 seniors graduated during the St. Helens ceremony held at the court house steps.

See video of the graduation at The Chronicle's Facebook page.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.