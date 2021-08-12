Happy Moment
Ricky and Kate Linares, center, their children, South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce representatives and others open the new St. Helens Grocery Outlet with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

With an official ribbon cutting ceremony, the new St. Helens Grocery Outlet open its doors customers Thursday morning, Aug. 12.

Store owners Ricky and Kate Linares, their two children and the outlet's employees welcomed guests and shoppers inside the 12,000 square-foot facility located at Highway 30 and Brayden Street in St. Helens.

First Customers
The first customers walk through the front entrance of the new St. Helens Grocery Outlet just after the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
First Sale
The first customer sale at the new St. Helens Grocery Outlet following the stores opening.
Shopping
Customers begin shopping at the new St. Helens Grocery Outlet just after the store officially opened Thursday morning, Aug. 12.
Opening Day
People gathered outside the new St. Helens Grocery Outlet for the opening ribbon cutting ceremony.
The Check
St. Helens Grocery Outlet owners Ricky and Kate Linares present a $1,000 check to the Community Action team during the store's opening day celebrations.

Construction for the approximately 12,000-square-foot store began in late 2020 and wrapped up this summer.

The St. Helens Grocery Outlet is located at 205 Brayden Street across from Legacy Medical Clinic along Highway 30 in St. Helens.

