With an official ribbon cutting ceremony, the new St. Helens Grocery Outlet open its doors customers Thursday morning, Aug. 12.
Store owners Ricky and Kate Linares, their two children and the outlet's employees welcomed guests and shoppers inside the 12,000 square-foot facility located at Highway 30 and Brayden Street in St. Helens.
Construction for the approximately 12,000-square-foot store began in late 2020 and wrapped up this summer.
The St. Helens Grocery Outlet is located at 205 Brayden Street across from Legacy Medical Clinic along Highway 30 in St. Helens.
