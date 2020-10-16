Under state health and safety guidelines, the Scappoose Goodwill is following its annual tradition offering little ghosts and goblins, and adults as well, Halloween costumes and merchandise.
In the following conversation, Goodwill's Public Relations Manager Dale Emanuel gives us background about how this holiday has become a Goodwill tradition and why.
The Chronicle: Each year Goodwill seems to have a good offering for folks seeking costumes for Halloween. Has this become a tradition and why?
Dale Emanuel: For many people Goodwill has been a Halloween costume destination because it offers so much variety at low prices. This year, throughout our Northwest and Central Oregon and our Southwest Washington stores, we have made available more than 500,000 pounds of all things Halloween. But it’s not just the Halloween section with its make-up and accessories - in fact the entire store can offer inspiration. We have clothing from yesteryear - so finding authentic era defining looks are really fun.
The Chronicle: What have been the most popular costumes that people have looked for in the past and what costumes are they wanting this Halloween?
Emanuel: Traditional picks have led year after year, including this one. Kids love to be action heroes and princesses. We have plenty!
The Chronicle: What are the price ranges of the costumes?
Emanuel: $4.99 to $19.99
The Chronicle: How does the sale of the costumes and other holiday merchandise help Goodwill and its employees?
Emanuel: Revenue from the sale of donations allows us to provide jobs for more than 1,900 Goodwill employees and means free job services to our neighbors. For help finding a job in the community or with Goodwill please go to https://www.meetgoodwill.org/
The Chronicle: Feel free to add any other comments you might have.
Emanuel: At Goodwill, we are seeing a pattern of shopping that started when we began re-opening in mid-May. Décor is a hot commodity. Our store managers’ report when it comes to spooky housewares vs costumes, décor is winning. The Scappoose store reports that 70% of Halloween purchases are décor to 30% costumes. Soon though costume buying will pick up.
We do have enhanced cleaning protocols in place, Plexiglas at registers, all employees are masked and we ask donors and shoppers to wear face coverings as well. Floor decals and our public address remind everyone to practice social distancing.
The Scappoose Goodwill is located at 51651 SE 2nd Street in Scappoose and can be reached at 503-543-2150. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
