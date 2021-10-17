The Chronicle is proud to sponsor the annual Little Trick-or-Treaters Costume Parade 2021 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 30 in the city’s Riverfront District.
We have partnered with the Grocery Outlet Stores in St. Helens, Scappoose and Rainier for the family-friendly event.
In past years, the family and dog friendly event has attracted thousands of children and their families, dressed in the spirit of the season with a variety of halloween costumes.
Princesses, super heroes, ghouls and zombies all march down 1st Street at during the parade with other community members and visitors lining the sidewalks to watch.
Human-powered floats, wagons and decorated bicycles are also welcomed. Motorized vehicles such as ATVs, go-carts or motorized skateboards are prohibited.
Parade participants should plan to assemble at the starting point near South First Street and St. Helens Street at 4 p.m. The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. and travels down 1st. Street to Cowlitz Street. The children have the opportunity to trick-or-treat at local businesses along the parade route. The parade ends on Cowlitz Street.
Judging of the children’s costumes takes place during the parade. Prizes will be awarded at the gazebo in Riverview Park.
Limited amount of bags and candy will be handed out to children at the start of the event. This parade will closely follow state and local pandemic protocols for the health and safety of all.
