St. Helens is slowly transitioning into Halloweentown 2021.
Spooky displays are popping up around town as businesses and others get into the spirit of the season for the city's signature event.
Follow the excitement here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle. To get specific details and to purchase tickets, visit https://spiritofhalloweentown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.