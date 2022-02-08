Performance nerves were nowhere to be found among the chattering swimmers at the Eisenschmidt Pool on Tuesday, Feb. 1 as if the upcoming Northwest Oregon Conference (NWOC) Districts meet was a distant afterthought, rather than a high-stakes competition just weeks away.
Despite the easygoing nature of the St. Helens High School swimmers, Head Swim Coach Chelsie Orr said her team is laser-focused on success, both in the pool and in their academic lives.
“They’re just really hard workers,” she said. “A lot of them have jobs in addition to school, after-school activities, and so they balance it all. They’re here working hard when they have a lot of other things on their plate as high school student(s), and they still give their 100%, even when they have a lot going on.”
The St. Helens Swim Team had their final swim meet of the season at the pool on 1070 Eisenschmidt Lane in St. Helens Thursday, Feb. 3, their last chance to brush up on strokes and race times before entering Districts on Feb. 11 and 12.
During Districts, the team will have the chance to compete with swimmers from across the region. Those who place first in the individual or relay competitions will automatically qualify for a spot in the state championships, where swimmers will go head-to-head with some of the top performers in the state.
Orr said technical mastery is a strength her team brings to the competition, and she is currently concentrating on elevating their skills in freestyle, particularly freestyle sprints.
When asked about the competition, Orr said she chooses not to focus too heavily on that.
“We don’t focus on any specific team,” Orr told The Chronicle. “Individually, we just kind of look at it as a whole and focus on being the best we can be, and that will give us the best chance of results.”
Orr said her team has had to do quite a bit of bouncing back, after facing a string of cancellations last year.
“Last year was quite an emotional roller coaster for our whole team,” Orr said, recounting the events of last season. “We started kind of a preseason workout, optional workouts in late fall, thinking that our season was going to start in January. After a few days of that, we were shut down again, and then our season was moved to May and June. It was a short season with no guarantee of his districts and with no possibility in the state.”
“It was pretty devastating to my three senior boys who had been swimming since middle schoolers on the club team, and were extremely talented athletes,” Orr added.
Additionally, kicking off the swim season in spring instead of winter proved to be a challenging shift for both the St. Helens Swim Team and their competitors.
“It was different,” Orr said. “We were able to swim against Hillsboro High School — They have an outdoor pool and we knew that most likely (would work) best (for) social distancing. Swimming backstroke when you’re looking into the sun is pretty hard for kids from Oregon.”
Orr stated when it comes to facing challenges, her swimmers are incredibly resilient. The athletes, a witty, sarcastic, rambunctious group of high schoolers at their essence, have continued to put forth their best effort and exceed expectations, much to the astonishment of their coach.
They are also becoming community leaders.
In August, four St. Helens High School swimmers volunteered to assist a summer camp program geared towards middle schoolers, which Orr said was a gratifying experience.
“They were not just mentors to the seventh and eighth graders, but they were their coaches and their teachers and their leaders,” she said. “Being a high school swimmer is not just about being successful yourself and being the best athlete you can be. On my team, I believe it’s also about being the best person that you can.”
When they aren’t perfecting their strokes or participating in high-speed relays, the high school athletes like to let loose and have a good time.
Towards the end of practice, one swimmer suggested a game of hot potato, to which his teammates answered with a resounding “yes.” The team members commenced passing around a waterproof speaker, laughing and joking with one another, managing to keep their heads above the water as music played in the background.
When the speaker failed to produce any sound, one swimmer kept the momentum going by belting out his cover version of a popular song, followed by a chorus of snorts and giggles.
At times, the swimmers’ antics even had Orr cracking up as she sought technical help with sound.
Orr said she developed a passion for swimming at the age of nine and coached later on as a high schooler, eventually leading a team of 200 swimmers.
When life got in the way, Orr still looked back fondly on her coaching experience, and a move to St. Helens brought her a fresh start.
“This is a job that doesn’t feel like work to me,” Orr said.
Season closeout
The St. Helens Swim Team swam against four schools on Thursday: Putnam, Liberty, Hillsboro, and Scappoose. The girls beat Putnam and lost to Liberty, Hillsboro, and Scappoose.
In a statement to St. Helens High School Athletic Director Dante Gouge, Orr clarified the girls were down in numbers, resulting in their loss to Scappoose.
“These Lions will have no trouble with them at Districts. (They) rose to the occasion and left everything in the pool,” she said.
Noteworthy swims include Sophomore Maggie Prevish’s time of 27.98 for the 50 freestyle, taking first of all five teams, and Senior Molly Wheeldon’s time of 1:03.01, taking second of all teams in the 100 Freestyle, as well as first overall in the 100 Backstroke with a 1:11.33.
Andrew Pletsch took third overall in the 50 Freestyle with a 26.82 and the 100 Breaststroke with a 1:18.14.
Orr recognized Sophomore novice swimmer Tyler Trabucco for stepping in to swim in the longer races (the 200 and 500 Freestyle) and secure additional points for the team.
“(The) Boys had some tough losses, but this small team of all novice swimmers except one swam their hearts out,” Orr said.
Overall, the girls took first place in the 400 Freestyle Relay involving Swimmers Katie Pletsch, Molly Wheeldon, Maggie Prevish, and Ellie Nairn, beating out the other teams by 37 seconds.
The NWOC Districts meet will be held at Parkrose High School, Friday through Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12 at 9:00 a.m.
Participating high schools will include Hillsboro, La Salle Prep, Liberty, Milwaukie/Milwaukie Academy of the Arts, Parkrose, Putnam, Scappoose, St. Helens, and Wilsonville.
St. Helens High School Wrestling
Girls
The District tournament was a resounding success for the St. Helens High School Girls Wrestling Team, with all ten female wrestlers contributing to the overall score and many of the female athletes achieving first, second, and third place titles.
Coach Paul Connelly said the top three girls in each weight class go to state. Six of those girls who qualified — Kate Leonard, Ashley Willis, Terese Korpela, Jezarel Ortiz, and Cambria Fund — are on his team.
Connelly said the girls “gave everything they had” in this year’s tournament and took on some tough competitors, particularly Hillsboro and Scappoose’s all-female wrestling teams.
“This year has been especially great for me because the girls work so hard in practice and wrestle so hard in matches,” Connelly said. “The St. Helens Girls Wrestling Team is full of girls that not only work hard, but they are also great kids. It is a real pleasure to coach girls that care so much about the sport and their fellow teammates.”
Connelly also recognized Captain Terese Korpela and Assistant Coach Hannah Barber for their leadership in guiding a successful season.
Boys
Coming into the District tournament this Saturday, St. Helens Boys Wrestling Coach Greg Gadbois is similarly on the lookout for the Scappoose and Hillsboro teams, the boys’ fiercest competition yet.
With strength in “numbers and experience,” Gadbois said the volume of wrestlers this year (46 boys) paradoxically presented a challenge since approximately half of his team was required to sit out of the competition.
“With so many kids, we were not able to get them the number of quality matches you would normally get during a typical year,” Gadbois said.
Despite size constraints, the boys completed an undefeated dual meet season, both in and out of league, according to Gadbois.
Gadbois gave his glowing praise to the wrestlers, telling The Chronicle he loves seeing the kids “accomplish so much.”
“Each one is unique and personal and just as special,” he said. “You are extremely proud of the men they’ve become.”
