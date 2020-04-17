Business operators, their employees and customers are being greeted this morning with hearts and a message of support and encouragement.
The colorful hearts have been taped to the doors and windows of business in downtown from the City of St. Helens.
The message reads: "Why is there a heart on your window? This is something we wanted to start to let you know we care about you, we care about your business and this stressful time for our city, county and world.
In this time of physical distancing, we are all trying to spread a little love and compassion your way. Heart Hunters is a page started by a mom in Galesburg, IL who saw a post about placing hearts in windows for kids to see while out driving with their parents. She thought it sounded wonderful and wanted to help spread the love. She wanted to promote physical distancing while doing an activity with her children during a time when we must be so careful.
It has grown into much, much more. We are happy to be part of this demonstration to people. It also lets them know you care about them.
If you do not want a heart on your window, it's easy enough to remove and you can give us a call or take it down yourself. On another note... if you have something you wish we would share about your business please pm us on Facebook at Columbia County Events or by emailing me directly. We appreciate you sharing this message and helpings us Spread the Love."
Thank you so much,
City of St. Helens Tourism
Tina Curry
(360) 241-6456
